Arrests
• Brooklyn Alexandria Wood, 26, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 p.m. July 7 and charged with theft of property. She was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jaylin Jermiah Keshawn Dixon, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:57 p.m. July 7 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Allen Lara, 33, Howard Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:33 p.m. July 7 and charged with vandalism. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Douglas Ray Gainey, 52, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 p.m. July 7 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dewey Wayne Bowling Jr., 46, Knoxville
• Wesley Kreed Sneed, 32, Knoxville
• Gregory Scott Stevens, 50, Knoxville
• Dallas Steven Graham, 44, Emert Williams Road, Maryville; also charged with four counts of violation of probation
• Elizabeth Beatrice McBrayer, 50, Madisonville
• Alexus Brooke Martin, 21, Atchley Drive, Maryville
• Joseph Shannon Manning, 45, Beatrice Circle, Rockford
