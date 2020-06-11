Arrests
• Nichelle Renea Patty, 35, Knoxville was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 5 a.m. June 10 and charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I drugs and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Briant Derrell Brentley, 47, Genesis Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:29 p.m. June 10 and charged with two counts of delivery of Schedule II drugs. He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Lee Cummings, 36, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:28 p.m. June 10 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Curtis Acree, 35, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.