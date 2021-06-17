Arrests
• David Blake Long, 70, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:34 a.m. June 16 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Christina Carpenter, 36, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:25 p.m. June 16 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan David Jennings, 37, Cusick Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:05 p.m. June 16 and charged with evading arrest, failure to pay child support and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings June 17 and 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Silas Connor, 55, Nashville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:42 p.m. June 16 and charged with theft. He was released on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Dwayne Howard, 26, Corryton, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:30 p.m. June 16 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Blake Carlton Gifford, 27, Smoky View Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:10 p.m. June 16 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Matthew Daniel Mincy, 31, Whittier, North Carolina; also charged with violating community corrections conditions and failing to follow rules of court
• Ashley Paige Young, 30, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville
• Matthew George Myers, 47, Knoxville
• David Joseph Palmer, 35, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
• Kevin Lee Kirkland, 52, Bingham Lane, Maryville
• Darren Allen Beaty, 35, Old Chilhowee Loop, Seymour
• Lynda Sueann Sparlin, 25, West Fulton Street, Alcoa; also charged with three counts of violation of probation
• Deborah Lynn Bruce, 41, Knoxville
• Chasity Lea Myers, 41, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville
