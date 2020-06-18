Arrests
• Raina Lynn Cormier, 43, McGhee Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:20 p.m. June 17 and charged with theft and possession of Schedule I drugs. She was released on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Brandon Marsh, 29, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 11:17 p.m. June 17 and charged with criminal impersonation and making false reports to law enforcement. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jose Cartagoena Garcia-Francisco, 21, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:43 a.m. June 18 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandi K. Heiks, 45, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:19 a.m. June 18 and charged with identity theft. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Samantha Diane Handley, 36, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
