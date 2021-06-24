Arrests
• Cassandra Dominique Nelson, 37, Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:14 p.m. June 23 and charged with possessing Schedule VI drugs, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings June 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Josh Randall Troutt, 45, Knoxville
• Dennis Laverne Loudermilk, 47, Turtletown
• Carlos Alberto Olivera Ponce, 25, Morganton Road, Greenback
• Courtland Oture Roddy Sr., 57, West Newton Street, Alcoa
• Michael Dakota Sorrow, 20, Dug Gap Road, Louisville
