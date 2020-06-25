Arrests
• Randal Alan Dale Boling, 23, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:57 p.m. June 24 and charged with delivery of Schedule II drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $65,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Nicole Wyrick, 33, Overlook Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:25 p.m. June 24 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tanner Joseph Miller, 26, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:24 p.m. June 24 and charged with manufacturing, delivery or sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and the manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Bryan Hollingshead, 40, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 a.m. June 25 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Marie Long, 47, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:10 a.m. June 25 and charged with evading arrest. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Arrested for contempt of court
• Jayson Lee Barr, 33, Broyles Avenue, Maryville
• Melissa Laron Harvey, 54, West Bell Street, Alcoa
• Oceana Vale Moore, 43, Mountain Thrush Drive, Townsend
• Denise Parker Arceneaux, 59, McCarty Road, Louisville
