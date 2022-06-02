• Abraham Abram Kelley, 40, Miser Station Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:03 a.m. June 1 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Evan Chesley Elford, 33, Bridgeway Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:45 p.m. June 1 and charged with shoplifting/theft of merchandise, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 6 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 1:30 p.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rickey Harold Williams, 57, Greenback, was arrested by Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force investigators at 11:40 a.m. June 1 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mashaela Danielle Mathis, 33, Nashville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:38 p.m. June 1 and charged with theft and failure to pay child support. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,042.83 pending a 9 a.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 1:30 p.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Clayton Warren Davis, 62, Tellico Plains
• Debra Ann Allen, 28, Knoxville
• Melissa Jane Croxdale, 41, Knoxville
• Carla Gail Grigg, 42, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
•Jesse H. Stinnett III, 44, Chesterfield Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
