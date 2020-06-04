Arrests
• John Howard Jr. Bye, 57, Louisville Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:57 p.m. June 3 and charged with delivery of Schedule II drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tucker Austin Bayless, 20, Black Forest Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:47 p.m. June 3 and charged with five counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $125,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jenna Lynn Johnson, 34, John Anthony Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:10 a.m. June 4 and charged with simple possession and delivery of Schedule I drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal M. Jones, 41, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:13 a.m. June 4 and charged with simple possession and the manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
