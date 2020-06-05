Arrests
• Darrell Lynn Tate, 63, East Watt Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:19 p.m. June 4 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing on June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jimmy Leon Rolon, 39, Ten Mile, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:45 p.m. June 4 and charged with theft. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing on June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Curtis Cook, 44, Hampton Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:26 p.m. June 4 and charged with theft. He was released on $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Charles Mugford, 32, Walnut Chilhowee Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:12 a.m. June 5 and charged with the manufacture, delivery and sale of schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Arrested for contempt of court:
• Christopher Phillip Briggs, 41, Lincoln Road, Maryville
• Alicia Ann Jenkins, 38, Redbud Valley Drive, Maryville
• Jackie Trellis Cooper, 42, Butler Road, Maryville
• Keith Allen Balmos, 51, Oakdale Street, Maryville
Arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Alexa Anne Robles, 18, Cumby, Texas
