Arrests
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 29, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:18 p.m. March 10 and charged with theft and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Dwayne Willocks, 34, Howard School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:16 p.m. March 10 and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with damage. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Griffin Lee Wilson, 18, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:33 p.m. March 10 and charged with driving under the influence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Alan McCullough Jr., 35, Country Lane, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:49 a.m. March 11 and charged with evading arrest and violation of probation and was served an arrest warrant. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Clinton Robert Sires, 34, Keeble Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.