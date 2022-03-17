Arrests
• Derek Drew Geary, 57, North Houston Street, Maryville, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. March 16 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with vandalism. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Taylor Brooke Garrett, 21, Madisonville, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. March 16 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of Schedule I. She was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caleb Drew Hopkins, 26, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. March 16 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 24 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rachelle Marlina Cantrell, 27, East Bell Street, Alcoa; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
• Sherry Lee Shoffner, 48, Cloyds Church, Greenback
• Ronald Steven Van Blarcom Jr., 42, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
• Karoline J. Missildine, 30, Second Street, Seymour
• Paris Alexis Watson, 38, Knoxville
• Vanessa Lynn Washam, 37, Knoxville
• Brandi Nicole Grahl, 38, Knoxville
• Chadwick Andrew Cole, 37, Ravenwood Drive, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.