Arrests
• William Jacob Bryant, 32, Old Cades Cove Road, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:25 a.m. March 18 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jarred Peterson, 35, Knoxville
• Brandy Michelle Goetler, 40, Knoxville
