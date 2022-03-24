Arrests
• Ruth Ann Banks, 48, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:33 p.m. March 23 on a charge of violating an order of protection. She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler Coy Smelcer, 28, Farris Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:04 p.m. March 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He was free on $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court. An officer responding to a disturbance at WoodSpring Suites Knoxville Airport, 4412 Singleton Station Road, said Smelcer gave permission to retrieve his identification from a wallet, and in the wallet the officer found a substance that Smelcer identified as heroin.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jonathan Thomas Hicks, 36, Sherwood Drive, Maryville
• Kiya Alexie Champion, 23, Oak Hill Drive, Maryville
• Christopher Shane Murrell, 34, Chandler Stations Road, Louisville
• Dakota Christopher Thompson, 30, homeless
