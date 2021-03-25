Arrests
• Dana Lynn Shirley, 46, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:27 p.m. March 24 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs. She was released on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cynthia Michelle Austin, 48, Thistle Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:30 p.m. March 24 and charged with possessing Schedule II drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Susan Renee Smith, 44, Hinkle, Kentucky, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:30 p.m. March 24 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Michael Templin, 19, Hodge Ridge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 6:10 p.m. March 24 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jamie Dwayne Willocks, 34, Howard School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:42 p.m. March 24 and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with damage. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph Daniel Hicks, 60, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville
• Jerry Lynn Meeks, 52, Knoxville
• Rachel Elaine Davila, 34, East Clark Avenue, Maryville
