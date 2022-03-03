Arrests
• Taylor Lail Breeden, 27, McConnell Road, Greenback, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. March 1 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Terry Daniel Myers, 40, Knoxville
• Manuel Toledo Jr., 29, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Rhett Walker Hall, 41, Knoxville
• Chad Thomas Whaley, 34, Knoxville
• Tina Michelle Benson, 51, Benton
• Ashley Marie Hunley, 32, Knoxville
• Levia Lee Guest, 41, Knoxville
• Christopher Bryan Butler, 32, Tellico Plains
• Ahmed Abdul Saadiq, 42, Knoxville
