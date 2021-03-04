Arrests
• Isaias Antonio Hernandez-Garcia, 24, McGinley Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:41 a.m. March 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sarah Beth Debuty, 40, Oakdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:15 a.m. March 3 and charged with public intoxication, theft (shoplifting) and simple possession/casual exchange. She was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Earl Holliday, 38, Atlanta, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:30 p.m. March 3 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8 and a 9 a.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rhonda Raper King, 48, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:15 p.m. March 3 and charged with theft and driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jacob Victor Johnson, 26, Strawberry Plains
• Charles Walter Ackley, 41, Valley View Street, Seymour
• Jeffery Hugh Yearwood Jr., 30, Green Hill Road, Maryville
