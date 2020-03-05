Arrests
• Helen Nicole Holt, 32, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:27 p.m. March 4 and charged with shoplifting. She was released at 9:39 p.m. March 4 on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaliyah Dejee Cavitt, 25, Dalton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:55 p.m. March 4 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sebastian T. Kunert, 18, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:53 a.m. March 5 and charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and public intoxication. He was being held on a bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chelsey Marie Beasley, 27, Ten Mile, Tennessee
• Amy Regina Stevens, 45, Tellico Plains
• Christopher T. Collins, 31, Ridge Road, Maryville
• Jeannie Louise Harrison, 29, Ridge Road, Maryville
• Eric Shane Montgomery, 29, Currie Avenue, Maryville
• Rachel Nicole Kron, 21, Brown School Road, Maryville
• Lacie R. Kagley, 24, Loudon
