Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Raymond Paul Lankey, 43, Millsaps Drive, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:45 a.m. May 13 and charged with theft. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Maurice Corenzo Richey, 19, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:27 p.m. May 13 and charged with theft and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rusty Glenn Hembree, 20, Webb Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:50 a.m. May 14 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $12,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Michael Wayne Ables, 38, Morningside Avenue, Maryville
