Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Jerrick Orlando Davis, 23, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:04 p.m. May 20 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Arrested for contempt of court
• Derek Ryan Birl, 31, South Everett High Road, Maryville
