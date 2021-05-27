Arrests
• Hannah Elizabeth Fitzgerald-Nelson, 26, Wales Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:27 a.m. May 26 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony William Young, 30, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:09 p.m. May 26 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher James White, 42, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:56 p.m. May 26 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sommer Lynn George, 38, Wartburg, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:56 p.m. May 26 and charged with failure to appear and five counts of violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 31 in Blount County Circuit Court, and on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shadia Elizabeth Jane Nichols, 31, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:17 p.m. May 26 and charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond on the failure to appear charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 31, and on a $7,500 bond on the tampering with evidence charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Xavien V. Richie, 19, Greeneville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:40 p.m. May 26 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Lane Pecot, 28, Andrea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:38 p.m. May 26 and charged with introducing drugs into a penal facility and six counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond on the failure to appear charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 2, and on a $7,500 bond on the drug charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shiann N. Bryant, 31, Pinewood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:17 p.m. May 26 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Stacia Angelita Greene, 53, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Stephen Ray Lane, 51, Montvale Road, Maryville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Amy Nolan Posey, 46, Knoxville
• Elijah Sterling Bowling, 21, Knoxville
• Kaylee Michelle Dawson, 22, Knoxville
• Tyler Morgan Quesenberry, 26, Knoxville
• Jason Vernon Remines, 31, Knoxville
• Matthew Alexander Nolan, 21, Loudon
• Mary Stacey Spires, 43, Vineyard Lane, Friendsville
• Joshua Andrew Tunkel, 32, Philadelphia, Tennessee
• John Ardelle Gribble, 47, South Sixth Street, Maryville
• Maurice Lorezo Richey, 20, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
• Robert Lynn Goines, 51, Sweetwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.