Arrests
• Randy Trent Williamson, 62, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:26 a.m. May 5 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William James Edward Walkingstick, 47, Cherokee, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:19 p.m. May 5 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Shannon Sciple II, 20, Union, Mississippi, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8 p.m. May 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), simple possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nikolas Kieran White, 25, County Farm Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at 8:42 p.m. May 5 and charged with driving under the influence, possessing a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served and possessing Schedule VI drugs. He was released on bonds totaling $16,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Holly Roseann Parker, 39, Houston Avenue, Maryville
• Sigeal Dewayne Stockton, 42, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
• Gerri Annette Varady, 50, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville
• Eddy Lee Ailey, 46, Academy Drive, Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.