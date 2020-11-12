Arrests
• James Kristopher Taylor, 39, Lake City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barbara Birkett, 66, Sir Edward Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 11 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage and failure to provide immediate notice of accident. She was released on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 28, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with evading arrest. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 29, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Steven Milas Gideon, 36, Payne Avenue, Alcoa
• Riva Michelle Willis, 26, Beacon Way, Rockford
