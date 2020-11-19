Arrests
• Kristy L. Lawson, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:56 a.m. Nov. 19 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession casual exchange (marijuana) and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawne Jason Sharp, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:56 a.m. Nov. 19 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ryan Marlon Lee, 39, Gamble Lane, Maryville
• Howard Matthew Webb, 33, Tuckaleechee Pike
• Nathan Ryan Sellers, 31, Ramsen Street, Alcoa
• Gary William Parsh, 41, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend
• James Roger Bradburn, 54, Adkins Way, Louisville
