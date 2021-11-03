Arrests
• Vincent Sabastian Albrechtsen, 44, Anderson Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:38 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged with evading arrest and disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court. An officer responding to reports of a man skating around Foothills Mall cussing and yelling at people, then "flipping people off" while in the public roadway, reported that Albrechsten initially ran from the officer before laying down and being taken into custody.
• Donna Estalee Hannah, 54, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:13 p.m. Nov. 3 and change with theft. She is free on $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaac Daniel McIntyre, 25, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:28 a.m. Nov. 4 and changed with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, criminal impersonation and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount Count General Sessions Court on the first two charges, and a 1:30 p.m. hearing that day on the probation charge.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jonathan Oliver Hammons, 38, Knoxville
• Scott Allen Jamison, 52, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• John Ardelle Gribble, 47, South Sixth Street, Maryville
