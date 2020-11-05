Arrests
• Samuel Michael Fox, 50, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:41 a.m. Nov. 3 and charged with burglary. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle L. Harmon, 23, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 3 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and tampering with/fabricating evidence. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christon Charles Johnson, 26, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 3 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and public intoxication. He was released on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradford Lee Hartman, 32, South Ruth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Dylan Porter Tarbett, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony William Young, 29, Millsaps Drive, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:26 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged with filing false reports and aggravated assault. He was released on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Byron Walker, 23, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:51 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged with statutory rape. He was released on a $12,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shaun Timothy Pratt, 42, Coyote Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:26 a.m. Nov. 5 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, driving under the influence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anthony Edward Jones, 52, Russell Road, Rockford; also charged with violation of probation
• Terry Dwayne Ray, 33, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville
• Jack Edward Sharpe Jr., 46, Cameron Road, Townsend
• Jackson Marico Mendez, 35, Knoxville
