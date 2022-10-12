• Vince E. Buchanan, 58, Bogle Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:34 a.m. Oct. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Albert Wayne Hester II, 50, Bass Aly, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 11 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Wayne Sexton, 38, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 3:09 p.m. Oct. 11 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales and manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kilton Amelia Stuart, 22, Powell, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 11 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Charles Jacob Votava, 59, Crumley Road, Greenback
• Thomas Bryan Teeters, 50, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville
