Arrests
• Bryan Paul Pike, 44, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:38 p.m. Oct. 11 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and failure to have driver's license in possession. A 42-year-old woman reported that Pike got angry and strangled her after she asked him to watch over her grandfather, who has dementia. He was released on a $8,386.75 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Lee Tranum, 33, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 15 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Henry Lee Waldrop, 36, Luttrell, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:18 a.m. Oct. 13 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Taylor Kestner, 31, Glenwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:25 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with delivery of heroin. The arrest warrant was issued by the Drug Task Force after an undercover buy operation. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Austin Fields, 50, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:28 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with aggravated assault. A 68-year-old man reported that Fields fired a gun toward him during a verbal dispute they were having about property ownership. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse Leigh Hopper, 26, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with resisting arrest, theft, tampering with evidence, criminal trespass and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 18 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Steven Lee Myers, 40, John Noah Myers Road, Maryville
• Katrina Diana Presnell, 28, Knoxville; one count on a felony charge class
• Tanda Lashell Valentine, 25, Pigeon Forge; also charged four counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Scott Michael Allen, 41, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
