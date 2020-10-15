Arrests
• Samuel Laron Hatcher, 21, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:59 p.m. Oct. 14 and charged with leaving a scene with damage and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tony Irvin Rudd, 49, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vincent Anthony Williams, 55, Holston College Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:38 p.m. Oct. 14 and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Blane Walker, 52, Hopewell Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:03 p.m. Oct. 14 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Aaron Settlemyer, 43, Knoxville
• William Scott Reagan, 45, Ridge Road, Maryville
• Nikita Renee Young, 34, Hopewell Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
• Adam Lee Loper, 40, Glen Oaks Drive, Maryville
• Andre Ryan Phillips, 36, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Mark Anthony Debusk, 49, Rocky Top
