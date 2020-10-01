Arrests
• Torrey Lee Durmer, 39, Duncan Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 30 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stacy N. Ridge, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Marlene Young, 28, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with the delivery of Schedule II drugs. She was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Clinton Robert Beaty, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jessica Lee Ann Muncy, 34, Brown School Road, Maryville; also charged with domestic assault
• Natasha Erin Sherwood, 30, Drinnen Road, Friendsville
• James Alan Burnette, 33, Gamble Lane, Walland
• Cody I. Covington, 19, Tupelo Way, Louisville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Ida Daisy Humphrey, 24, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 24, Alisha Way, Maryville
