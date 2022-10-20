• Brianna Christine Torres, 25, Louisville Loop, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:52 p.m. Oct. 19 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Donald Lee Williams III, 30, Manor Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 19 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffery Bert Cassell, 44, West Virginia, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19 and charged with burglary. He is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Douglas Broadway, 32, Morristown, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:36 a.m. Oct. 19 and charged with tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Blane Walker, 54, Jerico Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Randal Robert Russell, 42, Asbury Drive, Maryville
• Jessee Stinnett III, 45, Morganton Road, Maryville
