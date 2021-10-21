Arrests
• Timothy Brian Ott, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:42 p.m. Oct. 20 and charged with three counts of aggravated burglary. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. He allegedly stole items from a man he was working for three days in a row from Oct. 18-20.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Travis Lee Goodwin, 48, Knoxville
• Della Sharon Templeton, 68, Ridge Road, Maryville
• Ashley Abbott Maynard, 40, Hoopes Street, Alcoa
• Jose Angel Flores Pineda, 27, Myers Circle, Louisville
