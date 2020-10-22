Arrests
• Tony Irvin Rudd, 49, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with four counts of violating a protection order and one count of failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,438.25 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nikkolas Rashad Hill, 18, Telford Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:19 a.m. Oct. 22 and charged with evading arrest. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jayden Latrele Henry, 18, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:14 a.m. Oct. 22 and charged with evading arrest. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chloe Alise Tricarico, 18, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Frank Charles Dugan II, 34, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:58 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with evading arrest and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County Circuit Court and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Shawn Lawson, 19, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:36 a.m. Oct. 22 and charged with felony evading arrest. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Benjamin C. Hurst, 25, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville
• Eric Dewayne Dixon, 44, Marshall Street, Maryville
• Samantha Lynn Frye, 33, Lady Liberty Court, Louisville
• Thomas Creed Eldridge, 59, Knoxville
• Jonah Jeremy Wilson, 25, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• April Michelle Vanderpool, 39, Jericho Road, Maryville
• Richard Alan Vaughn, 31, Sevierville
• Kelvin Jason Allmon, 35, Knoxville
• John H. Byrd, 44, Northlake Drive, Maryville
• Kristopher Michael Massengill, 42, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.