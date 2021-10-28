Arrests
• Nicholas James Orchid, 36, Rex Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction, violation of the sex offender registry and violation of community supervision for life. He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• William Christopher Yount, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 27 and charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of a $13,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Eric Bradley Ivey, 43, Corryton
• Cassie Lee Pedigo, 37, Maple Street, Alcoa
• Heather N. Watson, 37, Knoxville
• Dakota Wayne Giles, 22, Rocky Branch Road, Walland
• Jerred Edward Larue, 36, Wonderland Drive, Louisville
• Regina Rene Williams, 58, Old Oliver Road, Walland
