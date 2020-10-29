Arrests
• Deborah Sue Leann Cable, 30, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:42 a.m. Oct. 27 and charged with theft of property. She was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Edward Lawson, 39, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:29 a.m. Oct. 28 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked license. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Evan Newman, 24, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:22 p.m. Oct. 28 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending Nov. 4 hearings at 9 a.m. in Blount County General Sessions Court and 1:30 p.m. in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Michael Allen Young, 32, Carnes Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:42 a.m. Oct. 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Justin Tyler Russell, 33, Tulip Lane, Maryville
• Jessica Carole Cox, 29, Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.