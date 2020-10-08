Arrests
• Misty Michelle Guyton, 40, Grant Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 7 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marcus Anthony Hill, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alex Matthew Burchfield, 20, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shain Troy James Harmon, 36, Johnson City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:26 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with reckless endangerment (weapon/no injury) and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Dale Malone, 28, Kerrway Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with violation of order of protection and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 14 and a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jayden Diane Cox, 21, Knoxville
• Albert Lincoln Dotson, 34, Knoxville
• Richard Anthony Pabon, 38, Burnett Station Road, Seymour
• Paul Blaze Lane, 26, Atchley Drive, Maryville
• Michael Wayne Ables, 38, Manor Way, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Jama Lynn Lequire, 40, Watkins Road, Maryville
• Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, 40, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.