Arrests
• Randolph Curtis Morris, 52, Ken Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with theft, identity theft and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler Michael Olsen, 26, Cherry Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with evading arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 and was scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. Sept. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Kane Buchanan, 35, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:43 a.m. Sept. 10 and charged with tampering with evidence, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $72,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rodney Stephen Shore, 52, Lori Lea Drive, Maryville
