• Emily Nicole Mays, 42, Sweetwater, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with driving under the influence, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and driving on a suspended license. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lucille Marie Bresette, 43, Georgia, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:08 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corean Chantelle Pride, 19, West Newcomen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and tampering with evidence. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Travis Morelock, 44, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:35 a.m. Sept. 14 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Brian Thomas Hembree, 22, Morton Circle, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.