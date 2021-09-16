Arrests
• Richard Dale Shultz Jr., 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:22 p.m. Sept. 15 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements and violation of community supervision for life. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Edward Monday, 43, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 15 and charged with evading arrest and violation of pretrial release. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Maius Z. Ayl, 23, East Bell Street, Alcoa
• David Ray Mahan, 43, Nebo Road, Walland
