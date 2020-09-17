Arrests
• Joseph Cody-Lynn Leath, 28, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 16 and charged with felony evading arrest and four counts of failure to appear. He was being held on a $130,750 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Wayne Ables, 38, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 16 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amie Lynn Howell, 31, Wartburg
• Mallory Lea Everett, 24, Misty View Drive, Maryville
• Jeremy Lynn Lewis, 38, Norton Lane, Seymour; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Terri Suzanne Moyers, 34, Villa Court, Maryville
• Letrina Susan Moyers, 57, Villa Court, Maryville
