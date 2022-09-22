• Mitzi Gayla Poteer, 44, Ken Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:55 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyris Lemont Harvey, 55, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Eugene Teague Jr., 69, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Jones, 42, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:02 a.m. Sept. 21 and charged with theft and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
