Arrests
• Gerald Lynn Cox, 65, West Watt Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 22 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 27 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Reynold James Low Jr., 33, Boardman Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:13 p.m. Sept. 22 and charged with violation of order of protection and two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He was being held in lieu of a $5,580.25 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ebony Monique Moore, 33, Knoxville
• Christopher Brandon Coffey, 32, Knoxville
• William Michael O'Donnell, 58, Knoxville
• Bobby Joe Hurst, 53, Knoxville
• Bobbie Joann Roman Rodriguez, 41, Main Road, Maryville
• Ryan Michael Holden, 23, Oak Ridge
