Arrests
• Michael Andrew Stamm, 54, Fallen Leaf Court, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with felony violation of probation, violation of pretrial release and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vincent Anthony Williams, 55, Holston College Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kenneth Coleman, 55, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
• Darrin Michael Rex, 28, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville
