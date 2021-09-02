Arrests
• William David Crabtree, 45, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of auto theft, failure to pay child support, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held in lieu of an $18,500 bond for the theft and possession charges, pending a 9 a.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond for the failure to pay child support charge, pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. He is being held without bond for the violation of probation charge, pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 6 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Kathleen Leary MacConnell, 41, Wells Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 1 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. She was released on a $12,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Charles Christopher Rogers, 49, Hickory Corner Circle, Maryville
• Jerry Scott Keller, 53, Madisonville
• Jackie Melinda Hackney, 52, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.