Arrests
• Bart Allen McKee, 60, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:54 p.m. Sept. 2 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Richard Bruce Blevins, 54, Sevierville; also charged with aggravated burglary
• Amanda Elizabeth Schirtz, 31, Forrest Avenue, Maryville; also charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment
• Timothy Michael Randolph, 28, Forrest Avenue, Maryville
• David Roark Ginsberg, 66, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Anthony Ross Wilson, 56, Knoxville
• Frank Charles Dugan II, 34, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• Randall Eugene Henegar, 30, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jessica Ann Hurst, 39, Payne Avenue, Alcoa
• Justin Lee Rose, 30, Sparks Drive, Maryville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and violation of probation
