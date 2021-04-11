Arrests
• Johnny Lynn McMillan, 36, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:30 p.m. April 8 and charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 12, and on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 14. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ethan Kohl Murphy, 19, Salem Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:31 p.m. April 8 and charged with delivering Schedule II narcotics and failure to appear. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12 and a 9 a.m. hearing April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carolyn Sue Hamblin, 51, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:20 a.m. April 9 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 16 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Isaiah Dijon Hill, 22, Louisville Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:39 a.m. April 9 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and possessing Schedule II drugs. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randall Dwayne Welch, 27, Brandon Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 2:07 p.m. April 9 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana) and possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. He was released on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corey Edward Brown, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:48 p.m. April 9 and charged with possessing Schedule II drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Becky Graves Breeden, 51, Houma, Louisiana, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:03 p.m. April 9 and charged with driving under the influence and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aleoric Darnell Walker, 29, West Bell Street, Alcoa, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 5:38 a.m. April 7 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kiya Alexie Champion, 22, Oak Hill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:40 a.m. April 7 and charged with two counts of simple possession of narcotics and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Miles August Veach, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:15 a.m. April 7 and charged with aggravated burglary and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason David Eastridge, 40, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:20 p.m. April 7 and charged with shoplifting (theft of merchandise), four counts of criminal trespass and three counts of theft. He was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Delaney Edward Marcum Jr., 35, Mary Charles Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 a.m. April 7 and charged with filing false reports to a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michelle Haley Varner, 29, Loudon
• Michael Harold West, 37, Harriman
• Crystal Lee Williams, 45, Knoxville
• Chayton Cole Stevens, 19, Loudon
• Sean Bradford Phillips, 48, Portland Drive, Maryville
• Michael Anthony Ruggiero, 37, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville
• Jonathon Dakota Barber, 28, Knoxville
• William Dakota Raper, 23, Englewood
• Ashley Paige Young, 30, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.