Robert Matthew Myers, 34, Bass Aly, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 a.m. April 14 and charged with simple possession/causal exchange of marijuana, simple possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ruben Gregorio Batista, 23, Wright Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 p.m. April 13 and charged with driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, felony evading arrest and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Vincent Molina III, 31, Willow Bend Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:31 p.m. April 13 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
James Eric Weaver, 37, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:01 p.m. April 13 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jake Lamar Thompson, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:27 p.m. April 14 and charged with driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.