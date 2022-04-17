Arrests
• Joshua Michael Templin, 20, Hodge Ridge Road, Friendsville, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. April 11 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Charles Matt Wates, 41, Beatress Circle, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. April 12 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with filing false reports. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Blake Shane Graham, 36, Hackney Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. April 13 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated burglary. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Luke Hodge, 58, Floyd Walker Road, Maryville, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. April 13 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Briant Castle, 31, Florida, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. April 13 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Coy Lee Best, 35, South Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. April 14 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII, failure to appear and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court, a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court
• Glenn Ray Freeman, 42, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft of services. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Joe Shipwash, 52, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. April 14 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Misty Michelle Malone, 45, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. April 14 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with failure to appear and theft of a motor vehicle. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. April 19 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Erica Lynn Lunsford, 41, East Ridgewood Drive, Louisville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. April 14 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $21,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Quinn Ramirez, 36, Young Avenue, Maryville, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. April 15 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Christian Mattson, 27, Knoxville, was arrested at 1 p.m. April 15 by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies and charged with violation of probation. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Russell Spears, 49, Olympia Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. April 15 by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies and charged with violation of probation. He is being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Edward Glenn Dunlap, 43, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. by Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII, Simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held with bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Anthony Bounds, 42, Regan Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested at 12: 56 p.m. by Tennessee High Patrol and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license. He is being held on bonds totaling $57,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chadlee Eugene Strickland, 38, LaFollette Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. April 15 by Alcoa Police Officers and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Glynn Dwight Ferguson, 75, South Hall Road, Alcoa, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. April 16 by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Lewis Miller, 39, Clark Street, Maryville
• Patricia Yvonne Martin, 43, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville
• Thomas Adam Fife, 46, Young Avenue, Maryville
• Daniel Christopher Ward McMillan, 30, Knoxville
• Joseph Allen Barton, 31, Knoxville
• Jeffery Todd James, 56, Airbase Road, Louisville
• William Andrew Lee, 49, Speedwell
• Lisa Gay Hodge, 62, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Adam Evan Evans, 31, Madisonville; also charged with violation of probation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.