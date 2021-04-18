Arrests
• Luis Alexander Anaya-Trigueros, 34, Cherry Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:26 a.m. April 15 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, two counts of criminal impersonation and six counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond on the failure to appear charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 21, and on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Kelly Wright, 19, Woodhaven Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:23 a.m. April 15 and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of simple assault. He was released on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terry Scott Householder, 39, Arrowhead Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:32 p.m. April 15 and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marty Lee Franklin, 45, Remsen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:28 p.m. April 15 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Lane Smith, 19, Gaudio Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:53 p.m. April 15 and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence with simple assault and assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Davis Jones, 45, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:29 a.m. April 16 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Lee Stegall, 55, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:20 p.m. April 16 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jordan Taylor Hannah, 30, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:59 p.m. April 16 and charged with public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated burglary and theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Alan Sartain, 41, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:47 p.m. April 16 and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of methamphetamine and possessing Schedule I and VI drugs. He was released on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Allen Carpenter, 43, Oakes Vista Lane, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:08 p.m. April 16 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Carl Latham, 39, Leconte Drive, Maryville; also charged with violating community corrections conditions and two counts of failing to follow rules of court
• Joshua Logan Webster, 40, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
• Cameron Chance Flinn, 23, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Daryl DeAngelo Rollins-Davis, 25, Knoxville
• Dennison Esmond Garnett, 20, Knoxville
