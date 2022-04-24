Arrests
• Elle Kate Whaley, 22, Rockford Street, Rockford, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. April 22 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft of property and driving on a suspended license. She was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darrel Leon McCormick, 28, Knoxville, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. April 22 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with burglary. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christi Nicole Peck, 29, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. April 22 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Henery Cole, 33, Clarksville, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. April 22 by Maryville Police officers and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Matthew Smith, 32, Wheaton Lane, Louisville, was arrested at 5:06 a.m. April 23 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Lee Hensley, 37, Big Springs Road, Maryville
• Matthew Eugene Dyke, 33, Sevierville
• Taylor Scott Pratt, 20, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Denny Lawrence Sauls, 45, Strawberry Plains
• Brian Ellis Jenkins, 51, Doc Norton Road, Walland
• Parthenia Jean Clabough-Henddri, 45, Knoxville
• Matthew J. Tarver, 38
• John Ardelle Gribble, 48, South Sixth Street, Maryville
• Dustin William Lloyd Lequire, 34, Leann Lane, Walland
• Jeri Lynn Hughes, 43, Oak Ridge
• Sarah Jo Frost, 59, Blockhouse Road, Maryville; also charged with public intoxication and violation of pre-trial release conditions
• Joshua Edward McGill, 32, Knoxville
