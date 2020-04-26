Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 31 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Randall Lee Hawn, 49, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 a.m. April 25 and charged with theft. He was held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing on May 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Lee Potter, 26, Haley Way, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 4:57 p.m. April 25 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,800 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on May 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Duncan Mac Mcghee, 41, Lively Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:59 p.m. April 25 and charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.